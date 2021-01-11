I need to score more goals - Hearts of Oak’s Victor Aidoo

Victor Aidoo joined the club last year

Accra Hearts of Oak enterprising forward Victor Aidoo is hoping to bag in more goals for the club after helping his side to pick a vital point in their game against Elmina Sharks.

Aidoo has hit the ground running after joining the rainbow boys in the last transfer window from Division One outfit Samartex.



He scored his side’s equalizer against Elmina Sharks in matchday 8 of the Ghana Premier League at the Ndoum Park, his third goal of the season.



According to him, he needs to start scoring more goals in order to raise the standards of the team in the ongoing season.

“I need to start scoring more goals but the interest of the team is what comes to mind anytime I go on the pitch.”



“I want to try and do what I can to help the team on and off the pitch.”