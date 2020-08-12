Sports News

'I needed a new challenge' - Samuel Tetteh reveals reason behind joining New York Red Bulls

Ghana international Samuel Tetteh

Ghana international, Samuel Tetteh has revealed that he needed a new challenge hence the reason for signing for MLS giants New York Red Bulls.

Samuel Tetteh completed his move to the Big Apple-based team from sister club Red Bull Salzburg after a season loan from LASK Linz.



Speaking exclusively to footballmadeinghana.com after the announcement, the former WAFA winger revealed that he needed a new challenge hence his decision to go to the United States.



” It wasn’t easy at first, making a decision to come to the United States wasn’t easy. But after a discussion with the coach and the Head of Sports things became easier."

“I love the idea and plans of the club, but most importantly i needed a new challenge somewhere else to try new things.”



The Major League Soccer club has an option to exercise a permanent transfer after his one year loan.

