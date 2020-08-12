1
Sports News Wed, 12 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

'I needed a new challenge' - Samuel Tetteh reveals reason behind joining New York Red Bulls

Samuel Tetteh Ball Ghana international Samuel Tetteh

Listen to the Article

Ghana international, Samuel Tetteh has revealed that he needed a new challenge hence the reason for signing for MLS giants New York Red Bulls.

Samuel Tetteh completed his move to the Big Apple-based team from sister club Red Bull Salzburg after a season loan from LASK Linz.

Speaking exclusively to footballmadeinghana.com after the announcement, the former WAFA winger revealed that he needed a new challenge hence his decision to go to the United States.

” It wasn’t easy at first, making a decision to come to the United States wasn’t easy. But after a discussion with the coach and the Head of Sports things became easier."

“I love the idea and plans of the club, but most importantly i needed a new challenge somewhere else to try new things.”

The Major League Soccer club has an option to exercise a permanent transfer after his one year loan.

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: