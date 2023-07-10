I needed just a letter - Joe Hendricks narrates how Nyantakyi 'sabotaged' his coaching training in Germany

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Joseph Hendricks, has revealed that former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi wrecked his opportunity to visit Germany for a coaching course.

Hendrichs said ex-Kotoko manager, Hans-Dieter Schmidt had agreed to sponsor his coaching training in Germany and thus only needed a recommendation letter from the GFA which Kwesi Nyantakyi refused.



He asserted that he despise the GFA for the aforementioned reason, which cause him to lose his love of becoming a coach.



While addressing the GFA's supposed poor treatment of old players, he disclosed that after the situation, Nyantakyi asked him why would he go to Germany and then suggested that he undertake the course in Ghana under the mentorship of veteran manager Oti Akenten.



"I have so much bitterness for Ghana Football Association, so coaching is not even attractive to me. I remember when I retired, Hans-Dieter Schmidt wanted to help me to become a coach. He was living alone in Germany and wanted me to go to Germany for my coaching course. He wanted to finance it and everything, but we needed a GFA letterhead.



"The FA should just recommend that I have served the country, I played the national team and I needed it. I went to Kwesi Nyantkyi's office, which was opposite Happy FM. I sat in front of him and told him I was through with everything. I even have the documents till today.

"The only thing left was for the FA to give me the letter because it was federation to federation. The German coaching school (German Federation was in charge), so it was federation to federation. What he told me was what am I going to do in Germany? I should join Oti Akenteng's coach here," he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on YouTube.



The Ghana Premier League legend insisted that he was telling nothing but the truth, confirming that he never received the letter.



"Look at me Joseph Hendricks, with my grey beard why would I lie on Kwesi Nyantakyi? They didn't give me the letter."



Joseph Hendricks is one of the iconic names in the Ghana Premier League. He played for Asante Kotoko, Ashanti Gold, and Kessben FC (now Medeama) and also had brief stints in Europe.



He was the skipper of Kotoko under Hans-Dieter Schmidt and led the team to the maiden CAF Confederations Cup final in 2004, which they lost to fierce rivals Hearts of Oak.

Watch Joseph Hendricks interview below from the 6th minutes







EE/KPE