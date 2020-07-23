Sports News

I never dream't of playing at the World Cup' - Fatau Dauda

Former Ghana International, Fatau Dauda

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has opened up on making his debut for the Black Stars at the pinnacle of world football.

Dauda was part of the Black Stars team that featured at the 2014 FIFA World Cup staged in Brazil.



The Black Stars were pitted against Germany, USA and Portugal in the group at that tournament.



The former AshantiGold goalkeeper following his exploits for the Black Stars at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa got the chance to make his debut in the competition against Germany in Ghana's second group.



Ghana held the European giants to a 2-2 draw which many regarded as one the best games of the tournament.

Fatau Dauda disclosed in an interview that he never dreamt of playing at the FIFA World Cup in his career as a professional.



“I never dreamt of playing at the World Cup as a player”, Dauda said on Max TV.



Following his exploits, at the World Cup, the 35-year-old has had stints with teams in South Africa, the Nigerian Premier League with Enyimba FC and currently plying his trade in Ghana with Premier League with Legon Cities FC.

