I never give up - Falkenbergs FF striker Kwame Kizito opens up on devastating injury

Falkenbergs FF striker, Kwame Kizito

Falkenbergs FF forward Kwame Kizito is pleased to return to the field after being sidelined for 11 months.

The former Hearts of Oak striker joined Falkenbergs during the 2020 winter transfer market but his move has been plagued by injuries.



Kizito suffered a cruciate ligament injury during a game against his former club Hacken BK in July 2020.



The 24-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up the career-threatening injury.

Having returned to full fitness, he is expected to feature when Falkenbergs U-21 side when they play Orgryte on Tuesday night.



“It feels really good to be back on the field after a long-term injury. It has not been easy for me, but I never give up. I have worked really hard to comeback, so I am very happy to play my first match since injury tomorrow. The body feels good” Kizito told the clubs website.



“My goal is to get back to the A-team and work together with my teammates and push the team forward” he added.