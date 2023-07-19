I never imagined Rudiger will come to Ghana – Fox Beat

Real Madrid player, Rudiger

Ghanaian producer, Fox Beat has dispelled the notion that he did a song for Real Madrid player, Rudiger, after he got the hint that the footballer was coming to the country.

According to the musician who was recently spotted in a viral video with the Germany International player in Accra, he released his song without any hint.



He told Amansan Krakye in an interview “Some people think that I had a hint or I knew that Rudiger would be coming to Ghana and that’s why I composed a song for him and titled the song as Rudiger.



“That’s absolutely not the case, I never imagined because I recorded and released Rudiger way ahead of Rudiger’s visit to Ghana and I’ve been promoting it for almost two months now.

“The fact is when you are not among the well-established artistes in Ghana and your song hasn’t gone viral enough you have to continue pushing it underground but I released Rudiger a long time ago.



“Using Rudiger’s name suited the song because at that moment when I was recording the song that was the vibe I had which suited the beats and that’s how come the title is Rudiger,” he added on Property FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com