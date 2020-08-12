Sports News

I never imagined myself playing at this level - Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder,Thomas Teye Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has hinted that playing in Europe has been a dream come true for him as a footballer.

The 27-year-old midfielder left the shores of the country in 2011.



Partey after having a successful trial with Atletico Madrid was loaned out to Real Mallorca.



In 2014, Partey joined La Liga side UD Almería also in a temporary deal.



However, the dynamic midfielder returned to Atletico in 2015 and he is now a key man for the team making over 150 appearances for the club.



According to him, he never imagined himself playing at the top level as a footballer.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” told the official club website. “Sometimes, I can’t believe I am here because I look back at my friends and I can’t even imagine myself here.



“I sometimes want to ask them, what have I done to be here? Why are they not here?



“But then I tell myself it is because I was patient, I was not in a hurry to make it. I feel I have to congratulate myself all the time because it is not easy to reach this level."



Thomas Teye Partey has been linked to English Premier League giant Arsenal on several ocassiosn.

