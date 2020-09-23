I never received any parcel of land from Dormaahene – Richard Mpong

Former Aduana Stars midfielder, Richard Mpong

Former Aduana Stars midfielder, Richard Mpong has revealed that he never received the parcel of land that was promised to him by the owner of the club, Nana Agyemang Badu II.

Mpong joined the 'Oga Boys' before the start of the 2016/2017 season and helped the club to win their second Ghana Premier League trophy after winning it first in 2010.



After Aduana Stars' triumph in the league in 2017, reports were rife that the club owner and Dormaahene, Nana Agyemang Badu II had gifted a plot of land each to the playing body as their reward for winning the league.



Three years after winning the league, Richard Mpong in an interview with Accra based Angel FM has set the records straight on the purported parcel of land that was gifted to them.

“I helped both Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars to win the league title but got nothing from it. I heard people saying we have received plots of land from Nana Agyemang Badu for helping the club win the league."



"I never receive any land from Aduana Stars as incentive for helping the club win the league as purported to be,” he concluded.