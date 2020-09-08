Sports News

I never received the plot of land as promised by Asante Kotoko fan - Ahmed Toure

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Ahmed Simba Toure

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Ahmed Toure has said that he never received the plot of land promised to him by renowned club supporter, Christopher Opoku Mensah.

In September 2014 when controversial striker Ahmed Touré swerved Accra Hearts of Oak to sign for their sworn rivals Asante Kotoko, the loyal fan of the club promised to reward the Burkinabe poacher with a plot of land.



But during an interview with Hello FM, Toure disclosed that he never received the plots of land as widely reported in the Ghanaian media.



“It's a long story. Everyone in Ghana knows that the man gave me a plot of land. But it is not true. He didn't give me any land as promised,” Touré disclosed on Hello FM.



“I asked him about the plot of land he promised me but he answered with stories that they are now working on the demarcation.”

“Maybe he said that to gain recognition in the kotoko family But I can emphatically Say that, I didn't receive any plot of land from the man.”



“No, I was rather disappointed in him for promising what he could not do. There was no need promising what you can't do. That's the reason why people had problems with me.”



“I didn't even know where the land was located. He never took me there.”

