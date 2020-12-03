I never said I was a better footballer than Roberto Carlos – Adjah Tetteh

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Lawrence Adjah Tetteh

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Lawrence Adjah Tetteh, has rubbished claims that he was a better footballer in his playing days than 2002 Ballon d’Or runner-up, Roberto Carlos.

Tetteh, a member of the Phobians’ 2000 CAF Champions League winning squad was quoted to have said that he was a better player in his heydays than the former Real Madrid full-back.



However, in an exclusive interview with Footballghana.com, he has denied making such a statement.

“I never said I was better than Carlos, our positions differ so why will I compare myself to him. Carlos was a defender and I was a midfielder so we cannot be compared.”



“I was misquoted. My comment was that I would have competed against the 2000 UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid in the tournament but not to the level that I was better than him,” he concluded.