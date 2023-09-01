I never spoke with Essien before joining Lyon - Ernest Nuamah

Lyon attacker, Ernest Nuamah

Ghanaian teenage sensation, Ernest Nuamah, has disclosed that he never consulted ex-Black Stars player, Michael Essien regarding his transfer to Olympique Lyonnais.

Nuamah, who recently joined Lyon, stated that while he has immense respect for Essien, the decision to join the French club was primarily made by him and his team.



The former FC Nordjaesland player who was speaking in his first interview with Lyon stated that he was aware that Essien played for the club but never consulted him.



“I didn’t really talk to him much about it but I know he played here, and he is also a legend from Ghana. He didn’t really play much part in it. The decision was from me and my team,” Nuamah stated.

Nuamah's track record this season with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland has seen him score four goals with an assist in six appearances across various competitions.



JNA/KPE