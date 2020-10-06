I never thought I would be a coach - Michael Essien

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien, has confessed that he did not plan to be a coach during his early years as a footballler.

He explained that as he advanced in age, he felt the need to impact the younger generation with the knowledge he had during an interview with sports magazine I.



“I never thought I would be a coach when I was playing,” said Essien.



“But I feel now I have a lot to give to the younger generation coming up, so I decided to learn more about being a coach and to explore this pathway.”

Michael Essien featured for the likes of Lyon, Chelsea and Real Madrid in an impressive career.



He is now part of the coaching staff at Nordsjaelland.