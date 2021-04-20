I never undermined Kwasi Appiah – Ibrahim Tanko

Former Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko

Ibrahim Tanko, a former assistant coach of the Black Stars has refuted claims that he undermined former coach Kwasi Appiah when the two worked together as Black Stars coach.

Tanko was rumoured to have sabotaged his boss in an attempt to take over his job as head coach.



Kwasi Appiah recommended the sacking of Tanko after the two fell out over Tanko’s perceived attempt to undermine him.



Speaking in an interview with Muftawu Nabilla, Tanko said that Kwasi Appiah has come to realize that he made a mistake with his decision to listen to some detractors.



Tanko said that the speculation of sabotaged attempts were fuelled by persons who championed their selfish motives.

“I heard a lot of things. In Ghana we talk a lot, that Kwesi said I was undermining because I wanted his job. I never did that but I did not want to argue with him.



“Why do I have to undermine you after working with you for two years? I know there are a lot of people whose job it is to spread rumours just to earn favours. I can assure you that afterwards coach Kwesi Appiah has found out the truth. He knows that what he said was not the truth,” he said.



Tanko who is now the head coach of the Black Stars is reported to have received his salary arrears over the weekend.