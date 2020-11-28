I never wanted to leave Hearts of Oak - Samudeen Ibrahim

Former Hearts of Oak player, Samudeen Ibrahim

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim has revealed that he never intended to leave the club but was forced out by former Chief Executive Officer of the club Mark Noonan.

The skilful midfielder left the club after the expiration of his contract in 2019.



According to him, Mark Noonan was the main reason why some key players such as former captain Thomas Abbey, Kwame Kizito, Vincent Atinga, Inusah Musah among others parted ways with the club after the expiration of their contracts.



"I don't think a certain decision I made affected me negatively in my career. I believe in life, if you fail once, you have to try again and again until you succeed, he told Citi FM.

"I never intended to leave Accra Hearts of Oak, but there were problems and I know the club will tell you a different version of the story to suit their narrative. I never intended to leave and they knew it, I was playing for my dream club but in life, things happen and you have to move on".



"If the club was honest and they really want to blame someone with regards to how I left, they know they have to point fingers at one man called Mark Noonan. The club knows he was the reason why most of the players left the club"



"However, I think it is all part of football. Sometimes you take a step forward and two steps back and sometimes you take two steps forward and one step back", he concluded.