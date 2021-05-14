I pay $1000 to Arsenal every year but won’t contribute to Hearts of Oak – Sam George

Hearts of Oak is the oldest and one of the most successful clubs in Ghana

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Samuel Nartey George has revealed he is staunch Hearts of Oak fan but not willing to support the club financially unlike how he supports Arsenal.

He says he pays close to $1000 dues to support the progress of the English club. He cites accountability as the reason for his decision to ignore Hearts of Oak and put his money into Arsenal.



“Every year, I pay close to $1000 to Arsenal as a paid-up fan, you think I will not want to make that contribution to Hearts of Oak? I will but I won’t,” Sam George said on Starr FM.



According to him, at the end of the year, he gets a “letter from the club [Arsenal] stating what the funds we contributed as paid-up members of the club have been used for. I see what the club is using the money for, if I put that money into Hearts of Oak is anybody ready to render accounts to me?”

“I will not pay that money [to Hearts of Oak] and someone will come and put a budget line for me and tell me that 80% of the money went into ways and means, what is ‘ways and means,” he quizzed.



