I played my best football in the UAE – Asamoah Gyan reveals

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan, a former senior national team captain, has ranked the United Arab Emirates as the best country for his professional football career.

The player expressed that he played his best football in the UAE.



The retired footballer Asamoah Gyan has played in various countries, including Europe, Italy, the UK, the Middle East, China, France, and Ghana.



Speaking in an interview on the Breakfast Show on GTV, the player said his best career was in the UAE.



"My favourite country is quite interesting; it's quite funny, but I always choose the UAE. I played my best football there. People thought my career was over when I went there.

"But when I came to the national team, my international record was much better than it was in Europe."



When asked what life was like in the UAE, he responded, "I was just there to play football.



"They did everything for me. They put you in a house, fully furnished, a nine-bedroom house; they will say go and play football; score for us.



"When playing in the UAE, they will do everything for you, so you will consent to playing football."