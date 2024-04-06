I played my best football in the UAE - Ex-Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has insisted he played his best football in his career in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Gyan joined Al Ain on an initial loan deal from Sunderland in 2011, a move that surprised many football fans.



However, the deal was made permanent after just a season. The 38-year-old signed a five-year contract.



Gyan scored a total of 95 goals in 83 appearances.



Speaking in an interview on the Breakfast Show on GTV on Friday, Gyan said his best career was in the UAE.



"My favourite country is quite interesting; it's quite funny, but I always choose the UAE. I played my best football there. People thought my career was over when I went there.

"But when I came to the national team, my international record was much better than it was in Europe."



Quizzed about what life was like in the UAE, he responded, "I was just there to play football.



"They did everything for me. They put you in a house, fully furnished, a nine-bedroom house; they will say go and play football; score for us.



"When playing in the UAE, they will do everything for you, so you will consent to playing football," he added.



Asamoah Gyan also played in France, Italy, England, Turkey, China and India.