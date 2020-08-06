Sports News

I pray I don’t become a liability to Kotoko – Danlad Ibrahim

Goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

Budding Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, is hoping to be a success at the club following his return from loan.

The former Black Starlets shot-stopper spent the 2019/2020 football season at Berekum Chelsea, becoming the Blues’ number one choice.



The efforts of 17-year-old Danlad saw Chelsea at second position before the season was truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Upon his return to Kotoko, Danlad Ibrahim told Class91.3FM that he is open to making the best of opportunities under Head Coach Maxwell Konadu, as he vies with Captain Felix Annan, Kwame Baah, and Emmanuel Osei Kwame for playing time.

“Actually, I won't say I'm coming here to fight for a position. In this football job, you can fight with your hard work. Mostly, it's not by fighting but showing up or giving out your best whenever you get the opportunity”, he noted.



“So, since I'm back, I'm just going to train hard and pray very hard that anytime Kumasi Asante Kotoko gives me the chance of playing, I will just deliver for them or I won't be a liability to the club.



“For now, I'm not doing this for competition because I have more years ahead [of me]. I'm very young and I have more challenges ahead. I don't have to come back and say: ‘I'm coming to fight’. I am just coming to train. I am still in the development mode”, he concluded.

