I pray Messi retires without winning the World Cup - Bridget Otoo slams PSG star

Bridget Otoo and Lionel Messi

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcaster Bridget Otto has taken on Argentine skipper Lionel Messi over his actions after his side beat the Netherlands at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Otoo, who has been keenly sharing posts on the World Cup on Twitter posted a tweet that also compared Messi to rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the game against the Dutch, Argentina took the lead by a Nahuel Molina goal after 35 minutes before Messi doubled the lead from the spot after 73 minutes.

The Dutch rallied to score two late goals thanks to Wout Weghorst with an 83rd minute strike and a goal deep in injury time forcing the game into extra time. The Argentines prevailed 4 – 3 on penalties.

After the game, Messi was seen harassing some match officials before he went ahead to use foul language towards a Dutch player in his post-match interview.

"After the disgusting behaviour of Messi and his team mates. Insulting even the coach. Calling a player stupid, I pray Croatia not only beat them but he retires without winning a World Cup trophy. I will mop Twitter with his tears. We all watched the game!" Otoo's tweet of December 10, 2022 read.

Argentina will face Croatia in the semi-finals whiles Morocco play France in the other game for a place in the final of the tournament.

Read Bridget's tweet below:

