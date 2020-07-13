Sports News

I pray Palmer wins the case against GFA at CAS - Lawyer Ntow Fianko

Tema Youth FC Owner, Wilfred Osei Kwaku

Former Division One League Board Chairman, Lawyer Ntow Fianko has thrown his support behind Tema Youth owner, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, to win the pending case against the Ghana Football Association at the Court of Arbitration for Sports(CAS).

Mr. Osei Palmer who served in the erstwhile Kwasi Nyantakyi's administration as the head of the financial committee was disqualified by the defunct Normalization Committee from contesting in the 2019 Ghana Football Associations Presidential elections.



Palmer, who was not satisfied by the decision to the case to CAS to seek justice and per the information preview to GhanaWeb, the Court will be coming pout with a verdict on the case come Friday is said to July 17, 2020.



Speaking on the much-awaited verdict that can shake the foundations of the Ghana Football Association, the veteran football administrator Ntow Fianko hopes that it goes in favor of Palmer

“Wilfred Osei Palmer has a case against the Normalizations Committee because the decision to disqualify him from the race was because of hatred. It was not based on any law”



“I pray when the ruling is pronounced by CAS on Friday it would be in favor of Palmer. It will be true for justice. He was cheated”, Mr. Fianko told Accra based said Peace FM in an interview.

