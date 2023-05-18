I prefer Chris Hughton over Otto Addo as Black Stars coach - Majority leader

Chris Hughton and Otto Addo

Ghana's Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has disclosed that he prefers coach Chris Hughton over Otto Addo as Black Stars head coach.

According to him, he sees the former Newcastle coach as a better coach compared to Borussia Dortmund’s scout coach.



"Chris Hughton is a good coach. I personally preferred him over Otto Addo when they were both under consideration," he stated in an interview with Oyerepa FM. He further emphasized Hughton's exceptional talent and extensive coaching experience.



“He possesses great talent, and he has great experience in coaching,” Osei said.



Following Otto Addo's resignation from the position after Ghana's exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Hughton was appointed by the Ghana Football Association on a 21-month contract as the new head coach.

The 64-year-old coach recently took charge of his first two games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier doubleheader against Angola, achieving a victory in one game and a draw in the other.



Coach Chris Hughton's next assignment with the Black Stars will be their encounter against the Central African Republic in an AFCON qualifier.



