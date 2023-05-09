I proved my doubters wrong - Eric Bekoe reflects on Asante Kotoko spell

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko forward, Eric Bekoe

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko forward, Eric Bekoe said when he first joined the Porcupine Warriors, most people doubted his qualities and described his form in pre-season as a fluke.

Speaking on Joy Sports, the former league top scorer said "I started scoring during pre-season, and the media were like, 'This is a fluke. We have seen many players who couldn’t make it after the preseason. I told them I was just doing a warm-up. The league proper, that’s where I'm going to show who I am”.



Bekoe is undoubtedly one of the most lethal forwards to play for Kotoko and it did not come as a surprise when he emerged top scorer in the 2007/2008 season with 17 goals in 23 games- aiding Kotoko to clinch the title.



Speaking on his journey with Kotoko, Bekoe who spent a season at the club, described how he silenced critics with a hattrick against Great Olympics



"So, when the league started, my first league match was against Great Olympics under the floodlights. The first match that I played was in Kumasi, where I scored a hat-trick. I scored in three away games before coming to Kumasi to show them that this is the new gem that is on board. I played 23 matches in the league, scored 17 goals, 10 matches in Africa, and scored 10 goals. Within a season at Asante Kotoko, I played 48 games and scored 42 goals”, he added.

Bekoe, 36, last played in 2018 for AFC Leopards in the Kenya top flight, after a successful stint with Egyptian outfit, Petrojet from 2009-2012.



He previously featured for Liberty Professionals, Heart of Lions, Berekum Chelsea, and Great Olympics in Ghana.



LL/KPE