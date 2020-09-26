I quit football to become a trotro mate - 23-year-old lady

Adwoa Akyea is a 23-year-old lady from Asante Akyem Konongo who has quit her football dream to become a trotro conductor.

According to her, the parents divorced when she was very young and as a girl who wanted to be a footballer, she followed her dreams and came to Accra.



She was compelled to quit the game after getting no help as a footballer.



She worked for months and stopped because she couldn't make a living from the penny she earned as a worker.



This compelled her to move to her mother, who is currently in Accra.



With the mother, things were still hard so she had to find something different to do that can support the two.

Later, she spoke to a friend about her interest in being a trotro conductor and eventually, she became one.



Even though the father is still alive in Asante Akyem Konongo, Adwoa has to hustle on her own since the family is not a rich one.



Her other 7 siblings are in the said hometown; however, she is currently with her mother in Accra; involved in trotro conducting with her football dream at stake.



