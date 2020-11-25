I really missed football - Caleb Ekuban

Black Stars striker Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Black Stars forward, Caleb Ekuban, has stated that he missed playing football whilst he was recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic.

The striker contracted the virus after featuring for Ghana in the friendlies against Mali and Sudan in October.



He went through the mandatory quarantine period and after playing some games for the national team, he found the net for Trabzonspor against Erzurumspor in the Turkish top flight.

"I really missed football while I was away from the field," he told the Turkish media.



"Returning to the goal was an extra source of motivation for me."