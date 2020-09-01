Sports News

I really want to help the team - Gideon Mensah on Guimaraes move



Gideon Mensah, the latest addition to Vitória Guimaraes has expressed his excitement with joining the club.

Speaking to the club's media, Gideon Mensah said he was determined to help the club achieve its objective.



"I am very happy to have signed for Vitória. I am very focused on the goals that the team has for this season and very eager to help."



The Blackstars defender said although he is now joining the team, he is already familiar with the club due to his new teammate Abdul Mumin.



"I talked a lot with Mumin. We have the same agent and since he arrived at Vitória, and we talked every day.

I wanted to know what Vitória is like, how he was feeling and the feedback that I received was very positive in terms of the club's philosophy.



" This is an excellent opportunity to continue growing. Mumin is very happy and for me that was very important, it made me even more motivated to come.



"I am a player who does all the positions on the left side, I am very offensive and I know that, in the defensive moment, it cannot be easy to pass me".



The left winger will be at the service of the Victorian emblem until the end of this season with the club having an option to buy him 2.2 million euros.

