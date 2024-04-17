I received offers to contest for MP position long time ago - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, has disclosed that he has been approached with offers to contest for a Member of Parliament position in the past.

The Ghana all-time top scorer cited his influence and contributions to the nation as the driving force behind these propositions.



Speaking in an interview with Onua TV, Gyan acknowledged the persistent calls for him to pursue a political career, attributing these requests to his impact and societal contributions.



However, Gyan emphasized that any decision to enter politics would be a personal one, not influenced by external pressure.

"The whole Member of Parliament issue began a very long time ago, and people kept on pushing it for about a decade now.



"Even in my playing days, these offers were always brought up to the table. Now I’m not playing and I’m back home, and if I want to do it, of course, I can do it," Gyan stated.



Gyan's role as the chairman of the Sports Sub-Committee of Dr. Bawumia’s manifesto committee positions him to play a crucial role in formulating strategic sports policies for the NPP ahead of the December 7 elections.