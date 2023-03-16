0
I recommended Didi Dramani to Asante Kotoko – George Afriyie

George Afriyie Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie

Thu, 16 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie has revealed the role he played in helping Didi Dramani land the Asante Kotoko coaching job.

The 57-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2012 after excelling with the Black Maidens at the World Cup the same year.

During his spell with Kotoko, the Black Stars assistant coach led Kotoko to a back-to-back Ghana Premier League triumph.

In an interview with 3Sports, George Afriyie narrated how he helped Didi Dramani to secure the Asante Kotoko coaching job.

“I have worked with Didi Dramani and I was one of the first people to tell him to take a shot at a big team. One day, I called him and said, Didi, look, you are good, I have seen you at lower level football, women football but take a shot at a top team, his question was, chairman, who is going to employ me and I said I will recommend you, so I recommended him to Dr KK Sarpong (The then CEO of Kotoko) and he was hired by Kotoko”

Didi Dramani is currently one of the assistant coaches of the Black Stars.

