I recommended John Mensah to Coach Afranie for FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina - Rahman Issah

Former Ghana International, John Mensah

Former Ghana International, Abdul Rahman Issah, has revealed that he recommended ex-Black Stars captain John Mensah to Coach Afranie for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

According to Issah Rahman, John Mensah was his teammate at Swiss club AC Bellinzona.



Narrating how John Mensah joined the Black Satellites team ahead of the World Cup in Argentina on Happy FM’s Where Are They program, he said,



“So I told Alex Asante that I have seen a player who plays just like me when I went to Switzerland. John Mensah was my teammate and he was in form so I spoke to Alex Asante about him”.



“Alex gave me Coach Afranie’s number and I told him about John Mensah that he should give him a chance”.

“Coach Afranie told me that they had already called the players but he should still come. So he came and played and he was impressed. He asked John Mensah to return and later he will give him a call-up.”



“When John Mensah was invited for the second time, I gave him a part of my salary for ticket to fly to Ghana to join the team. That was how he got into the national team for the tournament in Argentina.”



Issah Rahman added on his current relationship with the former Sunderland defender: “Unfortunately we haven’t been in contact for the past two years. I called him sometime back and he never returned my call and that was it”.