'I regret choosing Ghana over my club career' - Hamza Mohammed

Hamza Mohammed

Former Ghana international Hamza Mohammed has disclosed he regrets choosing to represent Ghana over his club career.

The 40-year old who played a major role in Ghana’s qualification to its maiden FIFA World Cup in 2006 was absent from the final 23-man squad that represented the country in Germany.



In an interview with TV3, he disclosed rejecting offers from clubs abroad in his quest of helping the country book a place at the World Cup in the hope that Ghana’s qualification will offer him another opportunity in his career.



Years after his omission from the tournament squad, Hamza Mohammed has opened up on how his regret in rejecting offers from clubs abroad at that moment.



“I played in all the national teams from the U17 to the senior national team, until we qualified to the World Cup,”



“It is only one match that I missed against South Africa in Kumasi, aside from that [game], I featured in all the qualifying matches.

“During those qualifiers, we had so many opportunities [to join clubs abroad] but the aim was that when we get to the World Cup, we will get a better offer. But unfortunately, some of us could not make it to the World Cup for reasons best known to the authorities.



“I believe if I took that opportunity that came our way [to become] foreign-based player, I would have made it to the World Cup. That is my only regret, but life always moves on.”



Hamza featured for the Black Stars at the 2000 and 2006 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments



He had stints with Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, King Faisal Babes, and Real Tamale United.