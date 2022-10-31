1
I regret choosing Italy over Ghana - Korea-based winger Maxwell Boadu Acosty

Ghanaian-born Italian winger, Maxwell Boadu Acosty has said that regrets switching nationalities to represent the European nation.

Boadu Acosty, who was born in Sunyani moved to Italy at a young age, spending most of his career at Fiorentina.

He decided to represent Italy at the international level despite featuring in Ghana's youth teams, a decision that has proven futile.

"I regret choosing the Italian national team instead of Ghana," he said as quoted by biz.chosun.com.

After twelve years in Europe, Acosty left Europe for Asia, where he plies his trade in the K-League with FC Anyang.

The former Ghana youth star has been a key player for Anyang, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists in the 2022 regular season.

In three games in the postseason, the 31-year-old has scored a goal for his side.

Boadu Acosty moved to Italy in 2008 joining Reggiana before he was scooped by Fiorentina a year later. He has also played for Crotone and HNK Rijeka in the past.

He won two league titles with the Croatian giants.

