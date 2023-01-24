0
I regret not applying for Black Stars coaching job - Karim Zito

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed regrets for not applying for the vacant Black Stars coaching job.

The role has been vacant following the resignation of Otto Addo after Ghana’s elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The only local coach to have confirmed having applied for the job is Kwasi Appiah, a two-time coach of the side. The Ghana Football Association’s Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum has also disclosed that hundreds of applications have been received and shortlist is being worked on.

Speaking in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb Sports, Karim Zito stated that he regrets not applying for the vacant role.

“I regret not applying for the job. I deserve to be there,” he told Kessben FM in an interview.

Karim Zito was also confident that the GFA would do a competent job by appointing the best coach for the Black Stars.

“I believe they are going to get us an experienced coach to handle the team. There are a lot of young, very good players in there which we need to polish to get the best out of them,” he said.

The GFA has disclosed that the next Black Stars coach would be appointed by February 2023.

