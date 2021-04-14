I regret not playing at the World Cup - Hamza Mohammed

Former Ghana International, Hamza Mohammed

Retired Black Stars player, Hamza Mohammed, has disclosed that his biggest regret as a footballer was not playing for the Black Stars squad at the 2006 World Cup.

The former Asante Kotoko player featured in all of the World qualifiers except for one match which he missed.



“I played in all the national teams from the U-17 to the senior national team, until we qualified for the World Cup.” He said.



“It is only one match that I missed against South Africa in Kumasi, aside from that, I featured in all the qualifying matches.



Despite having many offers to move abroad Hamza turned it down with the hope of getting a better offer after making it into the World Cup squad, but that dream was never realized.



“During those qualifiers, we had so many opportunities but the aim was that when we get to the World Cup we will get a better offer but unfortunately some of us could not make it to the World Cup for reasons best known to the authorities,” Hamza Mohammed toldTV3 Sports.

“I believe if I took that opportunity that came our way as a foreign-based player, I would have made it to the World Cup. That is my only regret, but life always moves on,” He concluded.



Hamza Mohammed joined Asante Kotoko in 2002 after an 8-year stint with Real Tamale United.



He also featured for the Black Starlets, Black Satellites, Black Meteors as well as the Black Stars and played at the 2006 and 2002 African Cup of Nations.



The 40-year-old now coaches Division one side Tamale City Football Club.