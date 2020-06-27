Sports News

I regret some decisions I took in my career - Odartey Lamptey

Nii Odartey Lamptey, a former player of the Black Stars has admitted that he made some questionable decisions in his football career but was thankful for his stint with Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The 45-year-old cited his poor educational background as a major factor for his bad decisions.



"There were certain decisions I took then which I wouldn’t have taken now. The teams I chose to play for were okay and some of the money [salaries] were not coming to me due to my [bad] educational background until I got to know certain things," he told Joy FM.

He revealed that in his early years, he could not speak English and French so Anderlecht hired a teacher for him which he is thankful for.



"I thought Anderlecht was a good start for me. My education was poor. I couldn’t speak English or French. Anderlecht gave me the educational background. They hired a teacher for me. I moved to PSV Eindhoven after that. They gave me something that kept me going. I think if I had started somewhere else, it would have been a bit difficult for me."

