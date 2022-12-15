I rejected an offer from Paris Saint Germain in 2006 – Prince Tagoe reveals

Former Ghana forward Prince Tagoe

Former Ghana forward Prince Tagoe says he rejected an offer from French top-flight side Paris Saint Germain to end the season with Hearts of Oak.

Tagoe, a member of the Black Stars squad that reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup in 2010 emerged as one of the best players in the domestic top-flight in 2006 and became a subject of interest for several clubs including PSG.



Speaking on Angel TV, Tagoe disclosed he declined a move to the French Ligue 1 giants to finish the Ghana Premier League season with the Phobians.



He disclosed this while advising Daniel Afriyie Barnieh not to rush to leave Hearts of Oak as he nears the expiration of his contract.



“I rejected an offer from PSG in 2006 to complete a season at Hearts of Oak and I was the top scorer,” Prince Tagoe told Accra-based Angel FM.



“I moved to Saudi Arabia for €2m the following year and had good offers from Europe. Afriyie Barnieh shouldn’t rush to leave Hearts of Oak.”

The former Rahimo forward is the biggest name on the domestic scene having featured for Ghana's Under-20, Black Meteors, Black Galaxies, and the Black Stars.



The 21-year-old Ghana international whose current contract expires on December 17 is being chased by a host of clubs abroad.



Barnieh is struggling to agree on a new contract at the club as he nears the expiration of his contract at Hearts of Oak.



The World Cup star has been discussing his future with the Ghanaian giants for the past year but there is yet to be a major breakthrough in the negotiations.



At the moment, it is said talks have reached a stalemate and it is likely the forward will leave the Phobians when his contract expires on December 17.