I’ve never used juju in my entire football career – Ex-Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has denied accusations that he used black magic (juju) in football, including allegations that he used it to take the position of former teammate Adam Kwarasey.

During and after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, there were widespread reports of tension between the two goalkeepers due to competition for positions, which allegedly led Dauda to address the issue through spiritual means.



However, in a recent interview with Joy News, Dauda denied using juju against Kwarasey or any other player. He stated that he believes in hard work and that juju cannot guarantee success.



“You know something, if you are strong in prayers and people are trying to get you, they’ll tell you that you’re a devil.”

“I’ll never in my life go and do juju; what I do is to pray to get protection and not get injured.



“I can never pray to God to let me perform. If I sit down and I don’t train, how do I perform? You need to train, you need to learn the basics and go and perform.”