I sacrificed to make others happy as Black Stars captain - Stephen Appiah

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has disclosed that he had to sometimes sacrifice to put smiles on the faces of people during his playing days.

Known for his leadership and teamwork, Stephen Appiah played a pivotal role in leading Ghana to their first-ever World Cup appearance in 2006.



In an interview with Joy Sports, he reflected on his time as a player and shared how he prioritized the happiness and satisfaction of others over personal objectives.



“Today, I am sitting here as a proud former player of the Black Stars because I sacrificed to make others happy,” he said.



“I didn’t want to say these kinds of things, trust me, but you see, sometimes you are having conversations and things come up. Honestly, I didn’t want to even talk about it and I’ve never spoken about it before, never."

“I did it out of my heart and the end of the day today I’m sitting here as a proud former player that played in the World Cup."



“Sometimes, you have to do certain sacrifices to make people happy to give their all. You have to make people happy and that’s what I did," the former Juventus player said.



JNA/DO