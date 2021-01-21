I see Cape Coast Stadium as my home venue – Christopher Nettey

Asante Kotoko defender, Christopher Nettey

Asante Kotoko defender, Christopher Nettey has said that he sees the Cape Coast Stadium as his home venue after scoring the only goal in the game against Ebusua Dwarfs.

The Porcupine Warriors inflicted a 1-0 win over the Crabs at the Cape Sports Stadium in an outstanding matchday 7 seven fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



Nettey’s goal in the 71st minute settled the encounter and was subsequently adjudged as the man of the match.



Speaking after the game, he indicated that he saw Cape Coast as one of his home venues due to his involvement in Black Stars matches at the said venues.

The former Attram De Visser Academy right-back received a call-up into the national team for Ghana’s doubleheader against Sudan last year.



“I feel blessed and grateful because I see Cape Coast Sports Stadium be one of my home grounds because of the Black Stars, so it wasn’t anything extraordinary, I just felt I need to play my normal game,” he said.