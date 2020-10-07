‘I sold my lands, other properties to help Partey pursue football dream’ - Father

Mr. Jacob Partey and son Thomas Teye Partey

Father of Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey, Mr. Jacob Partey has finally revealed how his son, the celebrated footballer, got to Europe to pursue his footballing dreams.

According to Mr. Jacob Partey, it was hard for his son to leave Ghana to Spain until he sold many of his properties to refund moneies he borrowed to help his son fly to Europe.



”It wasn’t easy for Partey to leave Ghana to Spain. I had to sell my lands and many properties to help my son,” Mr Jacob Partey revealed on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM’s sports show, 'Focal Sports'.



Arsenal confirmed the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, after activating the player's £45 million transfer release clause. The Gunners reportedly had several bids for the central midfielder rejected during the summer, with Atletico Madrid holding out for the release clause fee.

Expressing his view on his son's mega move to Arsenal, Mr. Jacob Partey revealed that he had wanted him to join Arsenal in June 2020.



Thomas Partey began his professional career at Spanish club Atlético Madrid in 2013, going on loan to Mallorca and Almería, and returned to Atlético in 2015, with whom he won the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in 2018.