I speak to my father regularly - Jordan Ayew on his relationship with the 'Maestro'

Click for Market Deals →
Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has revealed that he is always in touch with his legendary father, Abedi "Pele" Ayew for advice.
Abedi Ayew Pele, his father, was a celebrated player during his footballing days after winning the African Footballer of the year award on three successive occasions.
In his interview with the Daily Mail, Jordan stated that he tries to get some counsel from his father on regular basis.
"I try to speak to him as much as I can, maybe nine times a week."
"But dad can be very hard. Sometimes things were easy for him and he thinks they should be easy for me."
"He is very critical of us but in a good way. He's a perfectionist and tries to make sure we are at it every day."
"But he supports all our teams. So dad is a Crystal Palace supporter now."
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Spezia hitman Emmanuel Gyasi eager to make Serie A debut
- Celtic target Caleb Ekuban undergoes MRI scan over groin injury
- Nordsjaelland manager confident Essien’s addition to coaching staff will help improve players
- UCL qualification: Elisha Owusu impress for KAA Gent in 2-1 win against Rapid Wien
- Saudi side Al-Ahli step up chase for Samuel Owusu
- Read all related articles