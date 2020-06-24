Sports News

‘I spent my salary on people who contributed ‘nothing’ to my playing career’ – Eric Bekoe

Former Ghana Premier League ‘goal king’, Eric Kwabena Bekoe has categorically blamed his management for misusing his resources on persons who contributed nothing to his footballing career.

Eric Bekoe is considered as one of the most talented players to ever grace the local league.



The player who played for two time continental club champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Egyptian side, Petrojet FC attributed his downfall in the profession to ‘selfless acts’ he embarked on during his playing days.



In an interview on Floodlight Sports Show on Angel FM, the tormentor in chief of defenders said:

“At the peak of my career, I made mistake paying school fees and hospital bills for persons who did not contribute to my success but today they have all ignored my calls,” he said.



He further stated that majority of Ghanaian footballers with poor background who rose to fame are ‘ungrateful’ to individuals who have had a hand in their journey.



“Ladies and food vendors in Ghana have really helped footballers with poor background to get to the limelight but we don’t repay them in return for their good deeds,” Eric Bekoe told Saddick Adams [Sports Oboma].

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.