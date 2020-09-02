Sports News

I stayed in Bayern because of Hansi Flick - Jerome Boateng

Bayern Munich defender, Jerome Boateng

Bayern Munich defender, Jerome Boateng, has revealed that he was able to stay at the club beyond January due to the presence of current coach Hansi Flick.

Jerome, who is the Junior brother of Black Stars forward Kevin-Prince Boateng struggled for game time at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season and was ready to exit the club until the managerial change in mid-season made him rescind on his decision.



In an interview with Bild, Boateng spoke on his admiration for his coach Hansi Flick.



"It was for him that I stayed in January. Flick showed me his confidence, I never wanted anything else. I'm happy to be able to give it back. Flick is a clear person, he doesn't cheat on you."

"But in return, he asks for a lot. He doesn't mince words and tells you what you need to work on. He changed this team."



Boateng is currently injured and is working on his recovery.

