I still have the same bond with coach Carl Hoefkens - Ghana forward Kamal Sowah

Kamal Sowah and Carl Hoefkins

Kamal Sowah has revealed that he still has the same bond with head coach Carl Hoefkens.

The Ghana winger reunited with his former coach at Club Brugge when he signed for Standard Liege on loan this summer.



The two worked together briefly at Club Brugge in 2022 before the Belgium tactician left and is now in charge at Standard Liege.



Under Hoefkens, Kamal Sowah impressed in the UEFA Champions League last season, scoring two goals in seven appearances.



Also, in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League, he featured in 27 games and provided 4 assists, without a goal.

After getting limited minutes at Club Brugge in the 2022/23 season, the 23-year-old has now joined Liege on a season-long loan, with an option to join on a permanent deal.



After scoring two goals in five league games, Sowah’s club career has come to life at Standard Liege.



Speaking in an interview with newspaper De Zondag, Kamal Sowah said reuniting with Carl Hoefkens was all he needed to resuscitate his career.



"I immediately saw that I still had the same bond with Hoefkens. That was all I needed. I am playing football again and I love Liège."