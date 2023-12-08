I still owe Asante Kotoko - George Owu confesses

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Geroge Owu

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Geroge Owu, has confessed that almost two decades after leaving the club, he is still financially indebted to the club.

Owu explained that during his time at the Reds, the club offered the players loans which they paid in instalments with deductions from their salaries.



He said he was on the loan scheme and did not complete the payment before he departed to join Ashanti Gold.



In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, he revealed that the club never demanded the arrears up until today.



"I owed Kotoko before I left. Yes, I owed the team I played for. I owed them but they never asked for it. During our time, they used to give us loans and deduct them from our salaries but I didn't finish paying before I left."



He further pointed out how the player could benefit from Kotoko fans if they play their hearts out for the club.

"So I think Kotoko is a team that if you play well, someone wouldn't mind gifting you his car. They wanted me to stay but I had decided to play for Ashgold. That's how come I played for Ashgold for two years."



George Owu joined Asante Kotoko in 2002 from Sekondi Hasaacas. He was the fans' favourite for the two seasons he spent at the club. He played a key role in Kotoko's qualifying for the final of CAF Confederations Cup final, which they lost to Hearts of Oak.





