I stopped playing football in Ghana because of Christian Atsu - Awudu Issaka

The late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu

Former U-17 FIFA World Cup winner, Awudu Issaka has revealed that he was amazed when he first saw Christian Atsu play at the academy level.

Issaka revealed that he had to halt playing football in Ghana after playing against the former Chelsea man.



According to Awudu Issaka, late Ghanaian coach Sam Ardy told him he has found a player with similar traits as his in the shape of Christian Atsu.



"Atsu did not play for my team but he has been a blessing to a lot of people. I got to know Atsu through Sam Arday while in Europe. Sam Arday called and told me we’ve gotten a player of my caliber in the person of Atsu. When I arrived in Ghana, I watched him and realized his potential,” he said as quoted by footballghana.com



He further recounted how late Atsu and Black Stars defender Harisson Afful stunned him and retired him from playing football after he had just returned from Europe.



“After my career in Europe, I came to Ghana, we played a game with Feyenoord, a team coached by Sam Arday at the time, in fact, that was the first time I played against Atsu and Harrison Afful. Truth be told, the two players gave me a tough time, they didn’t allow me to enjoy the game and that is why I lost interest in playing in Ghana.”



Christian Atsu started his career at Gomoa Feteh Feyenoord and later joined Cheetah FC before securing a move to FC Porto in Portugal to kick-start his professional career.

EE/KPE