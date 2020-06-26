Sports News

I suffered the most at Kotoko – Atta Kussi

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender, Atta Kussi has disclosed that he suffered the most during his stint with the porcupine warriors.

Kussi, who joined the Kumasi based club in 2015 in an interview said that he was fired up prior to his move to the two time Africa Champions but says it was unfortunate for him not to achieve his targets for the club.



“Asante Kotoko is where I suffered the most in my footballing career because I couldn't accomplish my targets.”

“My position was under threat where there was an intense competition, change of coaches and other factors really affected my vision. I was simply unlucky at the club” he told Kwaku Osei TV.

