I support Asante Kotoko, not Hearts of Oak - Fatawu Mohammed reveals

Fatawu Mohammed

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Fatawu Mohammed is seemingly taking Hearts of Oak to the cleaners after he was asked to look for a different club.

The captain of the Phobians was called into a meeting last week by officials of the club. During the meeting, the full-back was informed that he is no longer part of the plans of head coach Slavko Matic.

As a result, Fatawu Mohammed has been asked to look for a different club and join in the January transfer window.

After receiving that information, the player has made a number of revelations and accusations against Hearts of Oak.

Among other things, he has disclosed that he has never been a fan of the club but supports Asante Kotoko instead.

“I’m not a Hearts of Oak fan. I support Asante Kotoko. In my house everyone supports Asante Kotoko,” Fatawu Mohammed said in an interview with Sports Obama TV.

According to him, Hearts of Oak never paid him well for the years he played for the club.

He insists that he was only paid hand to mouth salary and could not even have enough to buy a bicycle for himself.

Source: footballghana.com
