I support Kotoko, Felix Annan is my favourite player – Akrobeto tells French journalist

Celebrated Ghanaian actor and comic newscaster Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto has named Felix Annan as his favourite Kotoko player.

Akrobeto’s growing popularity witnessed another rise on Friday after he interviewed Gad Messika, a French journalist.



Akrobeto on his ‘Real News’ show decided to speak French instead of English and as usual, it was a rib-cracking experience.



Introducing himself to the journalist, Akrobeto disclosed that he is a Kotoko fan and that Felix Annan is his favourite player.



“My name is Akwasi Boadi and I come from Akyem-Oda Ayirebi. The food I like best is fufu and palm soup. I support Kotoko and Felix Annan is my favourite player”, he said on his show.



An excited Messika promised to visit Ghana to share some time with Akrobeto. Akrobeto also promised a return trip.



Akrobeto will be praying that his beloved Asante Kotoko will kick off their CAF Champions League campaign with a victory against Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou.

The game will be without Akrobeto’s favourite player Felix Annan but coach Maxwell Konadu is confident his side will return to Ghana with some valuable.



Konadu says despite the game being an away match, Kotoko will not be defensive in their approach.



“Technically we say the best way to attack is to possess. We won’t play a defensive game, but if the score-line goes in our favor in the early exchanges, that will also tell you how to operate,” Konadu said in an interview at the team’s hotel.



“Usually, I want to play a game that I won’t concede. But most of the time, you can defend well throughout and concede a last-minute goal."



“I love playing attacking football, whether I am home or away. But if you visit an opponent’s home grounds, you need to be tactful about the way you attack."



“I am not here to play a defensive game. Mark my words. We didn’t come here to defend. We will play and play and play until we get what we want out of this match,” he concluded.