I support Kotoko – Joe Wise reveals

Everyone, including government officials, have local teams they support.

From Accra Hearts of Oak to Asante Kotoko, Legon Cities, Bechem United, and so on.



Not long ago, President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declared his support for Asante Kotoko.



Today, the Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu otherwise known as Joe Wise has also professed his love for the great porcupine warriors, Asante Kokoto.



He made this known during the vetting of Sports minister-designate, Mustapha Ussif in Parliament Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Joe Wise said, “I support Kokoto, Fabu,” when responding to Haruna Iddrisu's question on the team he supports.



Asante Kotoko in 2010 was named as Africa's club of the century by the International Football Federation of History and Statistics.



