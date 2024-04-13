I supported Hearts of Oak growing up - Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana and West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has revealed that he supported local football club Accra Hearts of Oak when he was growing up in Ghana’s capital city of Accra.

Hearts of Oak, the oldest existing club in Ghana, boasts an impressive array of achievements. Domestically, they have won the Ghana League 21 times, including a remarkable 6 consecutive wins from 1997 to 2002.



Internationally, they have clinched titles such as the CAF Champions League in 2000, the CAF Super Cup in 2001, and the CAF Confederations Cup in 2004.



Additionally, they have secured the Ghanaian F.A. Cup a record 12 times. This illustrious club's success extends to various competitions, solidifying its status as a football powerhouse in Ghana and beyond.

Mohammed Kudus sat with Sky Sports for an interview to ask some fun questions about his career.



“I was supporting a team in Ghana called Hearts [of Oak], a team in the Ghana league. [The atmosphere] it was crazy. It is in the city I grew up in, in Accra, the capital,” he said.