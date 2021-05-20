I take full responsibility for disastrous 2019 AFCON campaign - Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has taken full responsibility for Ghana's failure to win the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The Swansea star was made captain after substantive Asamoah Gyan was stripped off his armband prior to the tournament.



Ghana managed to progress from the group but lost in the round of 16 to Tunisia on penalties with Ghana failing to break the nearly forty-year wait for an AFCON title.



Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, Andre Ayew has disclosed that he is still at pains with Ghana's poor showing and inability to win the 'holy grail'.

"I take full responsibility for that campaign as the captain it was unacceptable and we have spoken about this as a team,” he noted.



Andre Ayew continued, "I still hurt from that but as captain, the pain is good because it's pain that doesn't just go away it's a pain that reminds us that we owe our people the trophy or at least our all.”



Ghana has qualified for their 23rd AFCON tournament next year in Cameroon and will be hoping to exorcise their trophy demons.